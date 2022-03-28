Rainstorm washes through the Central Coast how to prepare ahead of time

As the rainstorm makes its way closer to the Central Coast, it is an important reminder to bring out the essentials like a rain jacket and umbrella, but also to make sure your vehicle is ready to go.

“Visibility is gonna be limited due to the rain. The roadway is gonna be slick, so what we want to advise everybody is to slow down and plan ahead. That’s number one," said Santa Maria CHP officer, Maria Barriga.

Local residents are planning to do exactly this as they head into their morning commute.

“The only thing is driving in the morning we just have to slow down and leave maybe a little early. I have work at 6:30 so I try to leave the house by 6:15," said Los Osos resident Michelle Flores.

Along with planning ahead, auto experts say it is important to inspect your tires, windshield wipers, and headlights.

“Look at your tires to see if they are balding or if the metal core is wearing through," said Jake O'Halloran, service adviser at Villa Automotive.

That is because there is no good tread on the tire making it harder for the vehicle to drive on slippery roads. Experts also say to turn on your wiper blades and if they leave behind streaks that may indicate it is time to replace them.

“While it’s raining, we see people that are driving too fast for the weather conditions, which is number one, and we see people following other vehicles way too close," said Barriga.

Santa Maria CHP wants to remind drivers that the edges of the freeway may flood and to try to avoid these puddles when possible.