Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rams fans to cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pulls up one of his daughters on stage while celebrating with offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Posted at 8:33 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:33:54-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams fans will cheer Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade in Los Angeles.

Thousands are expected Wednesday on the parade route that will run about a mile through the city and culminate with a rally just outside LA Coliseum.

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game’s MVP.

Three LA teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get parades because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png