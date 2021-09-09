Recall candidate John Cox makes bus tour stop in Santa Barbara

Five days before the Recall Election, candidate John Cox made a stop in Santa Barbara.

Cox, 66, of Rancho Santa Fe, visited De La Guerra Park, at 15 E De La Guerra St. at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Republican candidate, a businessman and self-termed outsider, made the stop as part of his "Recall Newsom; Fix California Bus Tour."

Cox scheduled a 2 p.m. stop in Santa Monica the same day.

Cox shared the message of his tour in a press release: "When this recall is about Newsom and his failures, we win. When it is about wild statements or ideas of other candidates, Newsom wins. We have got to keep the focus on Newsom's failures."

Recall candidate Larry Elder made a campaign stop in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.