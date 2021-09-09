Watch
Recall candidate John Cox makes bus tour stop in Santa Barbara

The stop comes five days before the Sept. 14 election.
KSBY
Cox has made previous campaign stops on the Central Coast, including a June 3 visit to Santa Barbara (pictured).
Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 17:08:50-04

Five days before the Recall Election, candidate John Cox made a stop in Santa Barbara.

Cox, 66, of Rancho Santa Fe, visited De La Guerra Park, at 15 E De La Guerra St. at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Republican candidate, a businessman and self-termed outsider, made the stop as part of his "Recall Newsom; Fix California Bus Tour."

Cox scheduled a 2 p.m. stop in Santa Monica the same day.

Cox shared the message of his tour in a press release: "When this recall is about Newsom and his failures, we win. When it is about wild statements or ideas of other candidates, Newsom wins. We have got to keep the focus on Newsom's failures."

Recall candidate Larry Elder made a campaign stop in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

