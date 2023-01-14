Watch Now
Red Cross offering cleanup kits to San Luis Obispo County residents affected by storm

red cross clean up kit.jpg
Red Cross Central California
An example of the items included in the Red Cross clean-up kit.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 18:49:57-05

The American Red Cross will be providing cleanup kits to San Luis Obispo County residents who have experienced damage to their homes or property during the recent storms.

The free kits include buckets, shovels, disinfectants, brooms, sponges, gloves, masks, and other items that can be used to remove water, mud, or debris. The Red Cross will also provide comfort kits with personal hygiene items and water and snacks to those who need them.

The kits will be distributed at the following locations on Sunday, January 15:

  • Oceano: Oceano Depot, 1650 Front St. from 10-11 a.m.
  • Los Osos: Vista Court neighborhood from 1-2 p.m.
  • Templeton: Templeton Fire Station, 206 5th St. from 3-4 p.m.

Supplies are limited.

If you have questions regarding the cleanup kits, call the San Luis Obispo County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5678.

For additional information about storm preparation and response, visit ReadySLO.org.

