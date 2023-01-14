Red Cross offering cleanup kits to San Luis Obispo County residents affected by storm

The American Red Cross will be providing cleanup kits to San Luis Obispo County residents who have experienced damage to their homes or property during the recent storms.

The free kits include buckets, shovels, disinfectants, brooms, sponges, gloves, masks, and other items that can be used to remove water, mud, or debris. The Red Cross will also provide comfort kits with personal hygiene items and water and snacks to those who need them.

The kits will be distributed at the following locations on Sunday, January 15:



Oceano: Oceano Depot, 1650 Front St. from 10-11 a.m.

Los Osos: Vista Court neighborhood from 1-2 p.m.

Templeton: Templeton Fire Station, 206 5th St. from 3-4 p.m.

Supplies are limited.

If you have questions regarding the cleanup kits, call the San Luis Obispo County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5678.

For additional information about storm preparation and response, visit ReadySLO.org.

