Red cross offers shelter to Alisal fire evacuees

Alisal fire evacuees in Santa Barbara County found shelter at Dos Pueblos High School, the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter.

It is located at 7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta, CA.

The vast majority of evacuees were Amtrak passengers.

The free shelter provides meals, health services, information updates, and other assistance.

Red Cross Central California Public Affairs Volunteer, David Wagner clarified that the shelter is currently on "stand by" and will reopen when the community needs it.

"We really want to people to be prepared and stay inform," Wagner said.

Residents are advised to bring items such as medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents for each individual family member.

The American Red Cross urges the safety of all by three following measures:



Get a kit- create an emergency kit that includes items per person such as water, flashlights, medication, etc.

Make a plan- establish an evacuation plan that coincides with community or work and consider the safety of pets.

Be informed- evacuation orders

People can get involved with the Red Cross by volunteering at their local chapter or making financial contributions.