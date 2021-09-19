Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary inaugurates permanent facility in Paso Robles

The Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary found a permanent home in Paso Robles. The organization is known for rescuing horses that have been abandoned, neglected, and abused.

Today, around 300 tickets were sold out to celebrate this next chapter. As of now, Redwings has 67 horses under their care, but with this new site they can take in around 90.

“The proceeds all go to help the sanctuary, to help the horses, their feed, their care all the medical bills, dental bills associated with the horses,” said Linelle Soxman, board member and development officer for Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.

According to Redwings Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, the non-profit was founded in 1991 in Carmel, CA by a group of women known for saving horses found in deplorable conditions. Thanks to a trust bequest given to them in 2015, they were able to purchase a property in Paso Robles to build a facility to fit the needs of the horses they tend to.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary also has a separate program for California racing thoroughbreds that retired or might have gotten injured. The team trains the equines to become trail or dressage horses.

For more information on their programs, you can visit their website.

