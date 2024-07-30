Watch Now
Reminder: Roadwork to cause overnight lane closures in Pismo Beach

The closures will go into effect tonight and are expected to be in place until the end of August.
There will be overnight road closures in Pismo Beach starting tonight.

On Highway 101, there will be a northbound lane closure from Bello Street to Mattie Road.

A southbound lane closure will also be in effect from the Mattie Road on-ramp to the Price Street off-ramp.

At least one lane will be open in each direction, allowing for two-way traffic on Highway 101.

On Highway 1, one-way reversing traffic control will be in place from Harbor View Avenue to Ocean Way.

These lanes will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. because of a $214,000 culvert installation project, according to Caltrans.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

