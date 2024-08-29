Rep. Carbajal highlights $963K in federal funding for Santa Barbara radio

Rep. Salud Carbajal was in Santa Barbara on Thursday to discuss $963,000 in government funding for the city's radio communications system.

The federal support was signed into law earlier this year and will go towards improving the current system which is over 30 years old.

The upgrades will enhance emergency response reliability, according to city officials.

The $963,000 is part of the more than $6,200,000 that Carbajal secured for community projects across Santa Barbara County.

On Thursday, Carbajal discussed the radio communications initiative alongside Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, City Administrator Kelly McAdoo, and representatives from the City’s Fire and Police Departments.