Rep. Carbajal visits areas in SLO benefitting from $1 billion in federal funding

Rep. Salud Carbajal visited San Luis Obispo on Thursday to bring attention to infrastructure improvement projects coming to the Central Coast.

The projects are being financed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Carbajal helped to write and pass in 2021.

Carbajal told KSBY that the law has brought over $1 billion in federal funding to the Central Coast.

He says these investments go toward infrastructure projects that address issues like pollution, coastal erosion and limited transportation options.

These projects have created approximately 13,000 jobs on the Central Coast, according to Carbajal.

During Thursday's visit, Carbajal toured some of the specific places being impacted by the funding.

After discussing investments in new electric buses at the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority, Carbajal surveyed completed road and bike lane work in Oceano.

He also visited Pismo Beach where federal infrastructure dollars are going toward preventing erosion.

Carbajal had this to say about the projects being supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: "This is going to improve the quality of life dramatically for SLO County residents."

Throughout the day, Carbajal spoke with representatives from CalTrans, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, the San Luis Obispo Council of Government, as well as other local officials.