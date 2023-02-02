Repair Cafe to offer free repairs in Oceano

The Five Cities Repair Cafe is encouraging the community to bring any items they have for free repair services this Sunday, Feb. 5 in Oceano.

From 1 to 4:30 p.m., community members can stop by 1655 Front Street behind the fire department and come get personal items repaired for free by their neighbors.

Items include but are not limited to toys, small electronics, lamps, clothes, bicycles, computers and printers, cell phones, knives, and tool sharpening.

Bring your broken items and have them fixed for free by experts who are also your neighbors.

For more information, please visit www.RepairCafe5Cities.org.