Report of kidnapping, robbery in Carpinteria under investigation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in Carpinteria.

The alleged victim reached out to law enforcement to report the incident on Wednesday morning.

The victim told investigators that at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, two people approached them outside of a business in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Ave. The suspects reportedly engaged in a conversation with the victim before displaying weapons and forcing them into a vehicle.

The victim said the suspects drove to a bank where they forced the victim to withdraw cash. The suspects then reportedly took the cash and left the victim at the bank.

Sheriff's officials say they don't yet have a suspect or vehicle description available to share as they are still working to verify information.

The investigation is ongoing and sheriff's officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.