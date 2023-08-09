Representative Carbajal visits Lompoc, promotes local benefits of major infrastructure law

Representative Salud Carbajal was in Lompoc on Tuesday to celebrate the financial benefits of a landmark infrastructure law and to better understand the potential need for additional funding.

Carbajal, a Democrat of the Central Coast’s 24th District, joined Mayor Jenelle Osborne and city administrator Dean Albro as part of his “Summer of Infrastructure” tour, where Carbajal has been promoting the financial windfall the Central Coast has attained for infrastructure projects.

"From enhancing the local parks — Pioneer Park — to the COLT public transit system,” Carbajal said. “And just to making sure that the public understands the federal government's commitment to all communities throughout the country and here on the Central Coast."

Over $500 million has been delivered to the Central Coast through President Joe Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including over $70 million for Highway 101 projects, according to the congressman’s website.

Over 100 projects across the Central Coast have been funded through the package.

Carbajal was a major proponent of the law, which he helped shape through his role on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“I think the biggest part of this is it's creating jobs,” Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said. “… What you're seeing is local jobs being created by this infrastructure bill at so many different levels.”

Mayor Osborne highlighted the work being done on projects involving the airport and local parks.

Along with President Biden, Carbajal is up for reelection in 2024. Carbajal has won reelection three times now, first reaching office in 2016. He most recently defeated Republican challenger Brad Allen in 2022.

The 24th House District represents all of Santa Barbara County and the southern portions of San Luis Obispo County, going no farther north than Cayucos and Santa Margarita.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed the Senate in August 2021 69-30.