Residents gather in downtown SLO to rally against surge in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Central Coast residents gathered at Mitchell Park in downtown San Luis Obispo for a Stop AAPI Hate rally on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 19:58:12-04

People gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon to rally against recent violent attacks against Asian Americans across the country.

Local organizers of the Stop AAPI Hate rally brought in speakers and planned to march through the downtown streets.

They hope to bring awareness to the increase of violence and discrimination against Asian Americans across the U.S., as well as bring attention to the AAPI community on the Central Coast.

Organizers say they are planning for a peaceful event and have medics, peacekeepers, and legal observers on hand. Some people in attendance brought their families along, and everyone is being asked to wear masks.

