Residents invited to give input on proposed ballot measure to improve roads

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) is inviting all San Luis Obispo County residents to participate in several upcoming community workshops on the Local Roads First transportation tax initiative, a countywide measure that may be placed on the November 2026 ballot for voter approval.

The Local Roads First initiative would reportedly add dedicated funding to transportation projects and improvements in San Luis Obispo County.

SLOCOG representatives say the initiative is focused on maintaining and improving roads, enhancing safety, and investing in the county's long-term transportation needs.

According to organizers, the workshops will provide the public with an opportunity to meet directly with SLOCOG staff, learn about local transportation funding needs, explore how a “Self-Help” transportation tax works, and share input on road and infrastructure projects in their communities.

Five in-person workshops will be held throughout San Luis Obispo County, along with one online session.

The dates, times, and locations of the workshops are as follows:



Sept. 27, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Community Room, San Luis Obispo Public Library, San Luis Obispo

Oct. 6, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gronstrand Room, Pavilion on the Lake, Atascadero

Oct. 8, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Room 220, Julian A. McPhee University Union, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Oct. 8, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Judkins Middle School, Pismo Beach

Oct. 9, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Live Oak Room, Centennial Park, Paso Robles

Oct. 15, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Zoom Webinar, Meeting ID: 828 5613 8033

Officials say these community conversations are designed to help SLOCOG better understand local priorities and ensure that the initiative reflects community-specific needs across the county.

"Community input is critical to shaping the Local Roads First initiative. By working with our local partners and community members, we can identify priorities that truly reflect the needs of SLO County as a whole," said SLOCOG Executive Director Pete Rodgers in a press release. "Together we can make smart, locally driven investments in transportation and bring more funding to the county."

The need for a dedicated voter-approved transportation tax in SLO County was identified by the SLOCOG board's approval of the 2023 Regional Transportation Plan.

The projected twenty-year budget shortfall is approximately $2.3 billion, according to SLOCOG.

The agency says this shortfall is due, in part, to losses from the gasoline taxes collected (with higher miles per gallon and electric vehicles) and from inflation (weakening purchasing power).

Basic transportation improvements, such as fixing potholes, improving senior mobility, implementing Safe Routes to School programs, and road and highway updates, are all reportedly affected by this lack of funding.

To learn more, visit the Local Roads First website, call SLOCOG Communications Coordinator Annie Bowsky at 805-781-1385, or email her at abowsky@slocog.org.