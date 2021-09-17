Residents working to raise money for Cayucos Veterans Hall restoration

Efforts are underway to raise funds to rebuild and restore the Cayucos Veterans Hall.

The Vets Hall has been closed for nearly five years due to issues with the 140-year-old structure.

A rebuild will cost upwards of $5.5 million.

The county has secured a nearly $2 million grant, but more than $3 million is still needed.

Community members have since formed the Vets Hall Restoration Committee to help get the project paid for and completed.

The committee's goal is to raise $500,000.

The chair of the board says they're working to demonstrate overwhelming public support to convince the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to further invest in the hall.

"It's the cultural and the social heart of Cayucos but it's also the economic heart," said Greg Bettencourt, Restore Cayucos Veterans Hall Committee. "That building especially, that building has been the public venue for Cayucos for since the 40s or the 30s."

If you're interested in donating, visit the Cayucos Veterans Hall website.

The next board of supervisors meeting is on September 28.