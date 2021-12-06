Resource fair in Santa Maria to acknowledge farmworkers’ sacrifice

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast held its annual Día del Campesino or Day of the Farmworker event to acknowledge the sacrifices these essential workers make to put food on the table.

The event took place at the Veteran’s Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Organizers made available COVID-19 and flu vaccines, medical screenings, education materials and legal experts to answer questions.

Roberto Gonzalez said he took his family to the health fair to see if there were flu vaccines available for him, his wife and kids.

Gonzalez also wanted to learn more about resources available to farmworkers.

The city of Santa Maria Public Library’s Bookmobile was also at the event to inform attendees about library cards and services.