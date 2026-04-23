Ribbon cutting and grand reopening of the Courtyard Marriott in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Local leaders and the Courtyard Marriott in San Luis Obispo cut the ribbon on the newly renovated hotel Wednesday.

The hotel was revamped inside and out, featuring an improved pool and an updated bar that is now open to the public rather than just hotel guests, and more.

District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg called the renovation an important move for the local economy, noting that tourism is the second-largest industry in the county.

"The fact that they've taken the opportunity to have a grand opening with a refurbishment of the hotel, that's really important for our economy. You know, we employ over 24,000 people in San Luis Obispo County in the hospitality industry," Ortiz-Legg said.

The grand reopening comes after a year of comprehensive renovations.