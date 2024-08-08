Rising freshmen at Pioneer Valley High School receive an early welcome

Back-to-school season is in full swing for students throughout San Luis Obispo County.

On Thursday, the Link Crew at Pioneer Valley High School (PVHS) helped welcome incoming freshmen.

The Link Crew consists of juniors and seniors at PVHS who act as mentors for new students.

Their goal is to "link" with freshmen, helping them feel comfortable and gain a better understanding of how the school works.

At Thursday's event, the Link Crew provided campus tours, hosted a class schedule pick-up, and executed a series of team-building activities.

Almost all of the 850 rising freshmen at PVHS attended the event.

PVHS officials say the class of 2028 will be the largest group of incoming freshmen the school has ever seen.