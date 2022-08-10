Road closures, detours for drivers at Golden Hill/Union roads in Paso Robles

Construction is beginning on a new roundabout in Paso Robles.

Drivers will now encounter road closures and detours at the intersection of Golden Hill Rd. and Union Rd.

City officials say the intersection as it was originally constructed was confusing for a lot of drivers, so the new roundabout should eliminate that confusion and help with the flow of traffic.

Commuters will have to take an alternate route for the next 9 to 12 months while the roundabout is under construction.

The city says Ardmore Road has been constructed as a detour to access Golden Hill Rd. Officials encourage drivers to also use Highway 46 as a detour whenever possible.

All businesses in the area will remain open during the construction.

For more information on the roundabout project, visit the city's website.