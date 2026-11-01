Road closures to impact Highway 1 for annual Morro Bay Triathlon

Drivers on Highway 1 may encounter some delays on Sunday. Hundreds of cyclists will be hitting the road for the 2026 Morro Bay Triathlon.

The right lane will be closed between Morro Bay and Cayucos from 8 a.m. through noon to give competitors a lane of their own. Drivers in both directions are advised to stay alert for riders passing along.

Caltrans officials say traffic signals through Morro Bay will be set to blinking red. Additionally, message signs will warn drivers before they reach the controlled areas.