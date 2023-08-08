Road work to close portion of South Bay Blvd. next week between Morro Bay, Los Osos



Overnight road work will closure a portion of South Bay Boulevard between Los Osos and Morro Bay next week.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department reports the closure will be in effect between Quintana and Turri roads from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 through Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The evening of Aug. 16 through Aug. 18, the road will be open at night with alternating one-way traffic control. Delays are expected.

Part of the work between Quintana Road and the City Limits follows a storm in March that washed away a portion of the road in several locations. County officials say needed pavement work that was previously delayed due to rain earlier this year is also taking place in the same area.

The road will be open during the daytime hours.