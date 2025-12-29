Rockslide closes portion of Hwy 41 Sunday night

A rockslide has forced the closure of Highway 41 in both directions between Highway 46 and Highway 33 on Sunday night.

The slide was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Highway 46 in Cholame.

At least one collision was reported due to the incident, according to CHP, which also stated heavy rocks and a "major" rockslide were blocking the northbound lanes.

CHP estimated the highway will reopen at around 8 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic was being detoured to Highway 46 and rerouted to Highway 33.

