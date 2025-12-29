Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rockslide closes portion of Hwy 41 Sunday night

The closure was in effect between Highway 46 and Highway 33
highway 41 police lights.JPG
KSBY
highway 41 police lights.JPG
Posted
and last updated

A rockslide has forced the closure of Highway 41 in both directions between Highway 46 and Highway 33 on Sunday night.

The slide was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Highway 46 in Cholame.

At least one collision was reported due to the incident, according to CHP, which also stated heavy rocks and a "major" rockslide were blocking the northbound lanes.

CHP estimated the highway will reopen at around 8 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic was being detoured to Highway 46 and rerouted to Highway 33.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg