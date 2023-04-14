Rodeos, kites, and a city-wide yard sale: Here are six things to do this weekend on the Central Coast

There is a lot to do this weekend on the Central Coast Here is a look at a few events taking place across the region.

Cal Poly Royal Rodeo

The Cal Poly Royal Rodeo has been in full swing since Wednesday but if you have tickets there is still time to enjoy it, the Poly Royal Rodeo performance kicks off at 6:30 pm Friday at the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex and will be followed by the rodeo finals Saturday night. The rodeo will also have live music and concessions available.

Saturday

Atascadero City Wide Yard Sale

This one is for the bargain hunters. From 8 am to 2 pm Saturday, Atascadero will be hosting the citywide yard sale. More than 100 sale locations will be open all over town at homes and businesses.

Naturefest at the Dana Adobe

The Dana Adobe in Nipomo will be hosting Naturefest Saturday Aptil 15th from 10 am to 4 pm. Naturefest will feature arts and crafts, guided hikes, live animal presentations, tours of the adobe, and much more. All ages are welcome!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $3 for youth (ages 5-17) and free for children under 4 years old! Dana Adobe is located at 671 S. Oakglen Nipomo, California 93444. For more information call the office at 929-5679.

Mission Life Days

The La Purisma Mission in Lompoc is hosting Mission Life Days Saturday From 11am to 2pm. Visitors can travel back in time to the 18th century and experience daily life at the mission with demonstrations on the needs of residents including making tortillas, candles, soap, and much more.

Sunday

Santa Barbara Kite Festival

On Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm the 37th annual Santa Barbara kite festival will color the skies over the west campus lawn at Santa Barbara City College. This year's theme is colors and there is sure to be a full rainbow with many family-friendly kite contests.

Festival Mozaic

From 2 to 4 pm Sunday the Harold J Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center on Cuesta College’s campus will host Festival Mozaic for an afternoon of baroque and contemporary chamber music by Suzanne Bona and Craig Russell. Seven other musicians will also be featured during this sweet sounding concert.

Here is a look at what pieces will be played.

VARIOUS - Selections for solo baroque guitar

VARIOUS - Three English Lute Songs

G. F. HANDEL - Flute Sonata in C major, op. 1 no. 7

CRAIG RUSSELL - From the Bottom of my Heart (based on Bach’s Aus meines Herzens Grunde Chorale)

MANUEL DE SUMAYA - Cantata: O muro, más que humano

CLAUDE BOLLING - Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio

SUZANNE BONA, flute

CRAIG RUSSELL, baroque guitar

with

KATHRYN SUMMERSETT, soprano

EMILY LANZONE, violin

JEANNE SHUMWAY, cello

KEN HUSTAD, bass

JENNIFER SAYRE, baroque harp

W. TERRENCE SPILLER, piano

DARRELL VOSS, drums

Have a fantastic weekend Central Coast!