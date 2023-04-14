Sunshine and warmer temperatures on tap for the weekend, cooler next week

Good Morning Central Coast! We have made it to Friday and the forecast is something to be excited about for sure!

There is a little fog still lingering in the Lompoc area and spreading into the Santa Ynez valley. Elsewhere the morning will be clear and calm(er) than the past few days.

That is all thanks to a high pressure system that is keeping cold systems up to the north of us. We will see some warming, and calming by this afternoon and more so into the weekend!

I think interior temps have the best chance to see a jump, with some mid-70s or better possible while some night and morning marine influence will likely keep most of the beaches and near coastal valleys in the 60s to low 70s.

Winds that have been onshore 15-30mph much of the week will back off over with the arrival of the weekend. Todays winds will be locally breezy to windy in the afternoon at 15-25mph out of the NW, but Saturday’s winds look more like 10-15mph. Slower winds will likely mean some night and morning marine clouds will firm up.

Higher winds can keep moisture mixed in the atmosphere, but lower winds will potentially allow low clouds to form when it gets cool. If clouds form, they should be limited to the night and morning hours, afternoon clearing looks likely.

Next week the upper-level ridge moves off and more activity moves into the PacNW. Nothing makes a direct run at the Central Coast but the breeze should return and temps dip a little but warm again late next week.

The extended forecast is interesting. For several days now models have shown a string of storms rolling into the PacNW and NorCal. This alone would keep temps down and produce occasionally windy conditions for the next few weeks. The models also have hinted that the 23-26th time frame could see some kind of rain system making its way into the Central Coast. This is a far way out, too far to bet on it. But again, the key point is that temps will likely stay largely in check for a bit.

The drought monitor update for this week contained even more good news! For the first time since March of 2020 (a rough month for sure!) no portion of California is under severe drought or worse. About 8% of the state is in moderate drought (D1) and about 25% is in

Have a great weekend Central Coast!