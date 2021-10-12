Ronald Reagan's ranch home among buildings threatened by Alisal Fire

Fire crews are working to defend former President Ronald Reagan's Rancho del Cielo from the Alisal Fire's spread, officials say.

The Santa Barbara County ranch, which served as the president and first lady's vacation home, is in the Santa Ynez Mountains in the Los Padres National Forest. The Alisal Fire is burning northwest of the the 688-acre ranch.

At about 11 a.m., Santa Barbara County fire officials said the fire was still several miles from the ranch.

Los Padres National Forest fire crews are working to keep the fire a safe distance away, the agency shared in a tweet.

The view of the #AlisalFire from the Reagan Ranch this morning. Fire crews are working diligently to keep the fire away from the ranch. pic.twitter.com/ZKqykqnZBq — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) October 12, 2021

The Alisal Fire had grown to 6,000 acres by Tuesday morning. Officials say it is 0% contained.