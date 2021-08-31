Roundabout construction will close part of Tank Farm Rd.

Part of Tank Farm Rd. will be closed for about three months starting Friday, the City of San Luis Obispo says.

The closure is for the second of five planned phases of a roundabout project coming to the corner of Tank Farm Rd. and Orcutt Rd. Orcutt Rd. will remain open to offer a bypass to Johnson Ave. and Broad St.

Tank Farm Rd. will be closed between Wavertree St. and Orcutt Rd. The city encourages drivers to take alternate routes.

Jennifer Rice, Project Manager for the roundabout, says that the completed project will improve traffic flow and roadway safety. Rice says that the construction tem is working as safely and efficiently as possible.

Anyone driving through the construction zone should expect delays, and city officials ask travelers to drive cautiously.

More details on the project can be found online.

The final roundabout is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2022.