Work underway on new SLO roundabout

The City of San Luis Obispo is planning some major work aimed at making a busy intersection safer and more green.

Work on a new roundabout at the corner of Tank Farm and Orcutt road is now underway.

"The design of the roundabout reduces vehicle speeds when you get to the intersection, so when collisions do happen, they're just happening at a much slower speed," said Jennifer Rice, transportation planner and engineer for City of San Luis Obispo Public Works.

"We're proposing some temporary roadway closures and detours, which will actually, one of the detours will create a temporary roadway that kind of goes around the project to be able to still provide some access for those can be commuters," she added.

The City expects the project to last around eight months, ending next spring. The construction will happen in five phases.

"It supports a lot of major city goals, so climate action, sustainable transportation and then even housing because the roundabouts going to be able to accommodate the recent development and all of the growth that's been going on in on this side of town recently," Rice said.

The City says the goal of the roundabout is to make it safer for families to walk to the park as well as ease traffic congestion.

There are currently six roundabouts in the city with more on the way.

The project is expected to cost around $3.5 million with some of the money coming from grants.

