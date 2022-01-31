Roundabout project to close section of Orcutt Rd. till April

The project which will bring a roundabout to the intersection of Orcutt and Tank Farm Rds. is set to enter its third phase in early February.

When the phase begins, a section of Orcutt Rd. north of the intersection will be fully closed to traffic.

City officials say the closure will last for about two and a half months from its start date on Tuesday, Feb. 8, setting an estimated reopening date some time in late April.

Crews will be at work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, though officials add that overnight work may happen as needed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

The city recommends drivers Broad St. as a detour to access Johnson Rd. while the closure is in place.

As crews move to the third phase in the project, a section of Tank Farm Rd. that had been closed since September will reopen to traffic. The reopening will allow access to the Islay Hill Playground parking.

The latest information on the project is available online.