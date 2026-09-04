Rusty, our Pet of the Week, loves cuddles and has a lot to say

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Rusty's turn in the spotlight!

He is two years old and came to the Atascadero Woods Humane Society Cattery two months ago when he was transferred from a shelter running out of space.

He loves naps and being around people. The team at Woods says that he will be very affectionate when in his own home.

He likes pets and attention but also has a lot to say. He is very vocal and loves to explore. He will do best as an indoor-outdoor cat with room to wander.

He is available now at the North County Cattery.

Check out full details on him here!