RV goes up in flames, one dog deceased, firefighters say

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to an RV fully involved with fire at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said multiple people reported the smoke and flames on 3370 San Fernando Rd.

The first arriving unit found the fire and said it spread to approximately ¼ acre of vegetation that was burning slowly downhill into a creek drainage.

Crews deployed hose lines to stop the spread of the vegetation fire and began to extinguish the fire in the RV.

Atascadero Fire said the flames were under control within about 15 minutes.

Units remained on scene for a couple hours for extensive overhaul of the RV and to mop up the vegetation fire.

Three occupants in the RV sustained minor burn injuries and were transported to Twin Cities Hospital for evaluation by San Luis Ambulance units.

Firefighters said one dog was found deceased within the RV during overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.