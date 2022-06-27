RV owners still plan to summer travel despite the high cost of gas

Flight cancellations, booked hotels, and the high cost of food are what travelers this summer are facing. That is why traveling in an RV continues to be a trend despite high gas prices.

“We are seeing people who learned a lesson or two from the pandemic and you know there were 6 to 8,000 flights canceled the other day, people are saying enough of this and are buying an RV and getting out there and using it," said Sky River RV general manager, Angel Valenzuela.

RV-life became popular during the pandemic. According to the RV Industry Association, there were around 600,000 RV shipments last year, an increased interest that Sky River RV is seeing.

“What we’re seeing is manufacturer supply is catching up with customer demand on our side, but that is giving customers opportunity now to be in a buyers’ market versus a sellers’ market," said Valenzuela.

RV owners are still hitting the road this summer despite the high gas prices.

“What did you spend? 100 bucks not even half a tank, so coming to Pismo we had to go get more gas so we spent what? 220 dollars just on fuel," said Bakersfield resident, Yoland Torres.

Torres and her family say it’s worth it when compared to the price of a hotel. However, the trailer and RV industry is also adapting in resposne to these factors.

“The industry is actually starting to adapt they are launching EV, fully automated campers and trailers," said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says for a family traveling from Southern California to Pismo it can cost between $300 to $700 to fill up an average RV, but it all depends on how many stops the family takes and the type of RV they are traveling in.

A survey conducted by the RV Industry Association found that RV shipments in April of this year increased 11.5% compared to the same time last year.