Saddle up your horse and your spaceship, CA Mid-State Fair announces theme for 2024

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair wrapped up July 30. The 2024 event runs July 17 through July 28.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Officials with the CA Mid-State Fair announced their theme for 2024!

The tagline for next year is "Wide Open Spaces!" Which will be featured throughout the 78th Annual California Mid-State Fair.

Fair officials say this summer the fairgrounds in Paso Robles will be filled with cowboy boots, UFOs, moons, stars, wagon wheels and cactus!

California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, "This year's theme is especially unique as we look to the stars for inspiration. The mix between country and outer space will make for many interactive and educational exhibits for all age groups." She added, "We are looking forward to seeing the creative crafts and art our community enters this year. Be on the lookout for UFOs and spaceships making their way to Paso Robles this July!"

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28. You can learn more about the fair by visiting this website.

