Safety preparations start hours before Cal Poly's graduation ceremony

Ahead of one of the biggest events at the university’s campus safety is at the forefront for all graduates and attendees.

A key role in the safety of everyone Daisy and Zeus.

“Before the event, during the event, and after the event, we have EOD K9s, bomb sniffers, they sweep the stadium before anybody gets here and they are active while the ceremony goes on," said Bryan Cox, Cal Poly deputy chief of police.

Starting with a 6 a.m. sweep of the entire stadium where the graduation ceremony will be taking place and searching up and down for weapons of any kind.

“We have one graduation, so we were able to do it with two dogs. With two dogs it takes an hour and a half maybe two hours. Our dogs can work up to 20-30 minutes then they need a little rest time kind of get their brain back in action," said Stephanie Pipan, K-9 officer.

Rain is not a deterrent to their jobs.

“They are trained in every kind of weather. We have done this in the heat over 100 degrees, last year it was freezing weather it looked like it was snowing and now today it’s the rain," added Pipan.

“We live in a very safe environment, but it doesn’t hurt to just be extra cautious," explained Cox.

Along with the K9 dogs, part of the safety plan is having officers from the campus police department and other local law enforcement agencies.

Campus police said there are also officers for traffic control and 10 other police officers ready to respond to any situation.