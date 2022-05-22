Safety tips you need to know before heading to any body of water

As Memorial Day and other summer holidays approach water activities will become more popular and experts have some safety tips to share.

This is the first summer SLO Swim Center will be open to the public without COVID-19 restrictions after two years.

Before you dive into a pool, there is one thing to keep in mind that could help save your life, the color of your swimwear.

“When you are in a light-colored pool you want to make sure you’re wearing colors that are contrasting to the water and that’s going to be brighter colors probably avoid blues," said SLO Swim Center lifeguard, Noah Stopkotte.

Stopkotte said bright-colored swimsuits can be easily seen even if the person is below the surface with water agitation.

“I don’t think that’s something that everyone knows about. You go into a shop that sells swimwear and oftentimes they have those aqua-colored swimsuits and they look good but they’re not going to help you if you find yourself in a situation where you need help," said Stopkotte.

Whether you’re going to a pool or a large body of water like this one, safety should remain a priority and that includes preparation before heading onto the water.

“Make sure your batteries are charged we have spots here with no cell phone service so don’t rely on someone to come here to help you," said Monterey County Park Ranger Supervisor, Jon Anthony.

Officials say they expect big crowds this Memorial Day as they do every year.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s marine enforcement unit works alongside Monterey County rangers and will be present at Lake Nacimiento throughout the year, especially on major holidays.