Salud Carbajal leads Bob Smith in District 24 congressional race

Salud Carbajal is leading the race for California’s 24th Congressional District, with 67 percent of the vote as of 9 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters across the district are deciding who will represent the Central Coast in Washington, D.C.

The 24th Congressional District includes all of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, representing communities including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

Incumbent Democrat Carbajal is seeking another term in office, while challenger Bob Smith, a retired Navy commander, is campaigning on a platform of new leadership and addressing longstanding challenges facing the region.

For more on both candidates and their approach to various issues, click here.