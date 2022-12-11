San Luis Obispo airport reopens following power outage
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 11:28:05-05
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is back open following a power outage.
The airport reported at 7:45 a.m. Sunday that power had been restored.
People with flights to and from the San Luis Obispo airport and advised to check their flight status through their airline’s website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.