San Luis Obispo businesses and artists come together during May Flower Initiative

The May Flower Initiative is coming back to downtown San Luis Obispo.

It was launched during the first COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.

The goal is to help bring hope to the community through art.

More than 50 artists are teaming up with businesses downtown.

Storefronts are decorated with various displays of flowers, as well as a flower power VW van that serves as a photo-op in Mission Plaza.

"We've done it all three years now, it was something they started during the pandemic," said Melissa James, co-owner of Junkgirls. "It's just fabulous it brings joy and brightness and life into downtown and enjoy everything spring celebrating spring and everybody's out and about it's just a lot of fun."

There will also be a roller skating rink set up in Mission Plaza with tickets on sale now for this weekend.

For more information click here.