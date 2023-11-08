San Luis Obispo City Council Chamber passes motion for Downtown Parking

San Luis Obispo— Residents packed the City Council Chambers last night, eagerly awaiting an opportunity to voice their concerns about parking rates downtown.

The meeting included talks about a study to evaluate current parking rates downtown as the council has an opportunity to potentially alleviate some of the cost for visitors and community members parking in this area.

This study comes after the recent increase in parking rates downtown this past July, which were added to help with different costs.

In a 5-0 ruling, the city council passed the motion that included the following:



First hour parking will be free in all structures.

Free parking on Sundays in parking structures.

These provisions will last through June 30th, 2025.

During 2023 and 2024 holiday parades, there will free parking on streets and in structures from 6 to 9 p.m.

KSBY

The council members also passed the following in that same motion:



Any other rate increases are *not planned to be implemented until July 1st, 2025.

City staff agreed to look into employee parking programs to ease the burden of paying for parking for employees of the downtown area.

These changes will take effect Thanksgiving weekend.