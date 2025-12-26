San Luis Obispo Co. sees 'minimal impacts' from latest storm

After days of rainy and windy conditions on the Central Coast, clean-up efforts are underway in San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services Director Scott Jalbert says the storm caused minimal impacts.

"We fared very well. Considering the amount of rain that we received, we saw the normal trees, downed power lines, some minor flooding issues, and then known flood-prone areas. But besides that, we did very well,” Jalbert said.

While this week’s storm is mostly over, Jalbert says the heavy rainfall has left the grund saturated, which could impact the severity of future storms.

For now, San Luis Obispo County Public Works crews are cleaning up debris, fallen trees and flooded areas.