San Luis Obispo County detectives investigating woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a missing woman from Coalinga.

Detectives say Isabel LucasVelasco disappeared under suspicious circumstances. She was last known to be in San Luis Obispo County on September 12.

LucasVelasco is 50 years old and described as approximately 5'1" tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Sheriff's officials say she also has ties to the City of Visalia.

They are asking anyone with information about LucasVelasco's whereabouts to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4500, or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

