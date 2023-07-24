San Luis Obispo County emergency sirens to undergo testing this week

San Luis Obispo County residents may hear the county's Early Warning System sirens sounding this week.

The sirens will undergo low-volume growl tests on Tuesday, July 25, and Wednesday, July 26.

The Early Warning System sirens are located from Cayucos to Nipomo and include the Five Cities area, Avila Bay, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, and Morro Bay.

Each of the 131 sirens will be tested individually for just a few seconds.

County emergency officials say the required tests help ensure that the siren system is working properly in case it is needed for an emergency.

The county's Early Warning System sirens were installed and are maintained as a requirement of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operations. However, they can be used in the case of other disasters such as a tsunami or dam failure.

More information about the county's emergency alert and notification systems is available at prepareslo.org.

