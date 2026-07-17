San Luis Obispo County jury convicts man on 15 felony counts of child sexual abuse

A San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted a Paso Robles man of 15 felony counts related to the sexual abuse of two child victims.

Teodulo Vasquezjimenez, 41, was found guilty following a week-long trial. The offenses occurred in Paso Robles between 2009 and 2023, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The jury found Vasquezjimenez guilty of 14 counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of committing a lewd act upon a 14-year-old child. During the trial, both victims testified and described the repeated sexual abuse they endured over several years.

Vasquezjimenez faces a maximum sentence of 280 years to life in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for August 11.

