San Luis Obispo County reports first case of measles since 2018

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is reporting a local case of measles.

Health officials say this is the first case of measles in the county since 2018.

The patient is a local child who reportedly traveled internationally. No other information about their age, sex, or hometown was provided.

Health officials say the risk of local transmission is considered low. County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said Public Health is working to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

“This case is a stark reminder that measles, though declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, can still reappear when vaccination rates decline,” Dr. Borenstein said in a statement. “Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known, and the best protection is to be vaccinated against the disease.”

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is delivered in two doses.

The Public Health Department recommends:



Children: First dose at 12–15 months, second at 4–6 years.

Adults born after 1957: Ensure two doses of MMR.

The health department is also recommending that county residents consider getting an early dose of the MMR vaccine prior to travel for infants 6-12 months of age or a second dose one month after a first dose, even for toddlers and preschoolers.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms usually appear 7–21 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and a rash of tiny red spots on the skin.

If you notice symptoms, health officials recommend that you stay home and call your healthcare provider before visiting a healthcare facility for treatment.

Complications from measles can lead to pneumonia, brain inflammation (encephalitis), and in rare cases, death.

If you have not been vaccinated or aren’t sure if you've been vaccinated, you can contact your healthcare provider, local pharmacy or the Public Health Department to get the vaccine.