San Luis Obispo County reports issues with 911 system

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reports that the state 911 system is experiencing a problem with its network that is affecting the entire central region of California.

According to sheriff's officials, dispatch is still receiving 911 calls; however, a caller's phone number and location will not show up automatically.

Until this issue is fixed, the sheriff's office says callers need to tell dispatchers their location and phone number during their phone call.

It's unknown how long it will take for the system to be fixed.

If anyone has trouble attempting to call 911 in San Luis Obispo County, the sheriff's non-emergency dispatch line can be reached at (805) 781-4550, option 3.