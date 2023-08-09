San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's inmate dies of cancer after transfer to hospice facility

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the death of an inmate who had recently been transferred to a hospice facility in Fresno County.

Sheriff's officials say Brett William Douglass, 46, was booked into custody on March 16, 2023. He had been diagnosed with cancer before his arrest.

While in the custody of the sheriff's office, he received treatment for cancer at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Because of his terminal diagnosis, sheriff's officials say they sought compassionate release. However, due to Douglass' criminal history, which included felony gun charges, he was denied.

In June, Douglass was reportedly transferred to the Grand Villa Congregate Living Health Facility and died on August 8.

He was technically still considered in the custody of the sheriff's office and awaiting trial in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

