San Luis Obispo County Superior Court to reduce public phone hours

The San Luis Obispo Superior Court is reducing its public phone hours effective Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

Currently, the public phone hours in the clerks' offices are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As of Sept. 3, they will change to 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Clerk’s Office counters at the San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Paso Robles courthouses will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Court has also announced that the public should expect delayed service because of reduced staffing and other operational cuts.

They anticipate longer lines at clerk's office windows as well as setbacks in call center response times and legal document processing.

These limitations can be attributed to state budget cuts, according to Court officials.