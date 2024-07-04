Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Luis Obispo debuts its first-ever Downtown Summer Spending promotion

You can win prizes by supporting local businesses this summer
Downtown Summer Spending Promotion
Brittany App, Visit San Luis Obispo
Downtown Summer Spending Promotion
Downtown Summer Spending Promotion 1
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jul 04, 2024

Downtown San Luis Obispo is partnering with the City to launch the first-ever Downtown Summer Spending promotion.

People who shop downtown at any of the almost 100 participating businesses will be entered to win prizes valued at $250 or more.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, all you have to do is scan a QR code and fill out a short entry form after completing your purchase.

“The Downtown Summer Spending promotion is a fun way to get rewarded for choosing to shop at local businesses and enjoying time in downtown San Luis Obispo,” says Molly Cano, the Economic Development & Tourism Manager for the City.

The promotion will be in place from July 8 to Aug. 31 and prize recipients will be announced weekly on @ShareSLO on Instagram.

A grand prize winner will also be selected and notified on Sept. 9.

For more information about the promotion and participating businesses, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg