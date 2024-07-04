San Luis Obispo debuts its first-ever Downtown Summer Spending promotion

Downtown San Luis Obispo is partnering with the City to launch the first-ever Downtown Summer Spending promotion.

People who shop downtown at any of the almost 100 participating businesses will be entered to win prizes valued at $250 or more.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, all you have to do is scan a QR code and fill out a short entry form after completing your purchase.

“The Downtown Summer Spending promotion is a fun way to get rewarded for choosing to shop at local businesses and enjoying time in downtown San Luis Obispo,” says Molly Cano, the Economic Development & Tourism Manager for the City.

The promotion will be in place from July 8 to Aug. 31 and prize recipients will be announced weekly on @ShareSLO on Instagram.

A grand prize winner will also be selected and notified on Sept. 9.

For more information about the promotion and participating businesses, click here.