San Luis Obispo donors celebrate National Philanthropy Day

The Association of Fundraising Professionals gathered donors from San Luis Obispo County Tuesday to celebrate National Philanthropy Day.

Donors within San Luis Obispo County were treated to a luncheon at La Lomita Ranch while reviewing their contributions made to the greater good.

The goal of the gathering was to recognize the collective work of non-profits in the county.

Awards were handed out to outstanding individuals in philanthropy, including the President's Award to French Hospital CEO Alan Iftiniuk.

"One of the most generous communities I've ever experienced in my 40-plus years as a healthcare leader has been right here in San Luis Obispo," Iftiniuk said. "The folks that have reached out, bought into the vision of care in this community, and supported that vision of care through the years is absolutely remarkable."

Iftiniuk announced his retirement from French Hospital earlier this year after serving for 22 years.

Bank of America also received the Corporate Philanthropist of the Year Award in San Luis Obispo County.