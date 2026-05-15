San Luis Obispo High School students host Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit homeless services

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo High School Ceramics Club hosted its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser Thursday.

Attendees received a student-made ceramic bowl filled with soup made by the culinary classes, along with a dinner seating. Guests could also enjoy a student art gallery exhibition while the high school jazz band brought the ambiance of the evening together.

The ticket and bowl sales raised money to benefit the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Ceramics club president Aidan Dellinger described Empty Bowls as a group project that gives the students a chance to give back.

"So somebody may throw a bowl, somebody else may trim the bowl, and then somebody may glaze that bowl, and so it's a group effort. Everybody works on all the bowls and at the end nobody keeps the bowls, so it's more about the process of creating them and then we sell the bowls and all the proceeds go to charity," said Dellinger.

Dozens of students worked together to make the event happen.

"There's normally anywhere between 25-35 students in the ceramics room every lunch working on their own projects, working on Empty Bowls projects, and so it just brings more people and you get a whole mix of people in the space," Dellinger said.