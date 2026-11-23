City officials are urging residents in an affected area to use bottled water for all drinking and cooking after an overnight alarm signaled a possible intrusion at a drinking water storage tank.

The City of San Luis Obispo issued the notice at 3:30 a.m. after an overnight alarm indicated a possible intrusion at a drinking water storage tank. If your address is in the affected area, do not drink or cook with tap water until further notice.

Residents can check the interactive map or address list at slocity.org to see if their property is included. Information is also available at https://trst.in/wuW3vQ.

Officials say people in the affected area should use bottled water for drinking, baby formula, juice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice, cooking, and preparing food. Do not boil, filter, or otherwise try to treat the tap water.

The City issued the notice after an overnight alarm indicated a possible intrusion at a drinking water storage tank. Crews drained the tank and flushed nearby water lines. Residents should keep using bottled water until the City confirms that testing shows the tap water is safe to drink.

Bottled water pickup is available at Bishop Peak Elementary School, located at 451 Jaycee Drive in San Luis Obispo.

For updates and a list of affected addresses, visit slocity.org. Residents can also reach the City Water Division at 805-781-7215.

Officials ask residents to share the notice with neighbors, tenants, and businesses in the affected area.